‘9/11 stuff’: Kiwi outrage over Riverfire

An RAAF EA-18G Growler goes through its manoeuvres along the Brisbane River a day before Riverfire. Picture: Nigel Hallett

TERRIFIED New Zealanders are up in arms over the showpiece event at Brisbane's annual Riverfire extravaganza, calling it "unnecessarily stupid and dangerous".

Despite the event taking place almost two weeks ago, only now have our Kiwi cousins taken exception to the actions of highly qualified RAAF pilots as they performed their usual aerobatics along the Brisbane River.

And, based on those quoted in the article, it appears there are many in the nation that likes to think of itself as the adrenaline capital of the world who just don't have that need for speed.

Under the headline "Watch: Terrifying moment plane flies towards buildings in Australia" The New Zealand Herald today slammed the actions of pilots and festival organisers for putting residents and office workers in danger.