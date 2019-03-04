Riverfeast revitalised

SHE'S BACK: Pow Turner of Pow's Thai Kitchen has made a return to Riverfeast as a permanent vendor.

THE fresh-faced Riverfeast is back and better than ever, and the reopening on Friday night was a sign of things to come.

After a month of renovations, Riverfeast owner Karen Wittkopp said she was happy with the turnout.

"It was really really good, the weather was a little bit against us but we persevered and it paid off,” Ms Wittkopp said.

She estimated 800 to 1000 people made their way through the event on Friday night, which she said could have been more had the weather been better.

"There were even some locals who came along for the first time, so it was great to see some new faces.”

Ms Wittkopp said the change to permanent food vendors had proven a success with many coming close to selling out of plates.

"The vendors were very happy and all did really really well,” she said.

"The new ones were certainly under the pump and very popular. They all had a really good night.

"While the vendors will stay the same they'll be changing up their menus to keep up variety.”

The owner said owners would take on feedback and cuisine requests from guests.

Security said people commented on how they loved the new feel of the venue.

An important feature of the fresh look came close to not being able to open.

Ms Wittkopp said the new shipping container got council approval at 1pm on Friday, just four hours before it was to open.

"Nobody will ever know the blood, sweat and tears that went in to having everything ready in time,” she said.

Owners Barny and Tracy of the new shipping container restaurant, the Busted Boat, said they worked around the clock in preparation.

"We found it really good, we live out of town and don't go out at night so we were surprised at the amount (sic) of people that were out,” Barny said. "It's such a great environment down there on the river.

"We had a really good night, everyone was really friendly and we're really happy with the venue.

"I don't know anywhere else in Bundy that's got such a great indoor, outdoor venue.”

Pow Turner of Pow's Thai Kitchen said her return was met with smiles, praise and hugs.

Husband Craig said everyone could not wait to get their hands on her signature dish, Pad Thai.

"It was just like coming home to the Riverfeast family,” Mr Turner said.