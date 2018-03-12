Riverfeast nominated for award as St Pat's fun approaches

CHEERS: Karen and Greg Wittkopp celebrate making it through the first round of the best of Queensland.

CHEERS: Karen and Greg Wittkopp celebrate making it through the first round of the best of Queensland.

RIVERFEAST has been nominated for a Best of Queensland Tourism Experience.

The accolade was a surprise for the venue's owners Karen and Greg Wittkopp.

"We are surprised, it's not something we applied for and were aware of. We were totally stoked and it's great they are looking at us,” Mrs Wittkopp said.

The nomination comes from Tourism and Events Queensland and now Riverfeast will be involved in an audit process where the best Queensland experience will be announced in January next year.

Mrs Wittkopp said the public could get behind them by continuing to interact on social media.

"We don't have to do anything. They audit venues based on customer feedback.”

It's how well the team at Riverfeast interact and respond to reviews and social media that saw them make it through this round.

"We have a great team that handles social media. We have 9888 likes on Facebook.”

Mrs Wittkopp said Riverfeast was a unique marketplace on the Burnett River, providing local live entertainment, craft beer and great food every Friday night.

While the venue saw large numbers around 3000 for the first month it opened back in 2015, they average just under 1000 people every Friday night and more for events.

"We're renowned for our events like St Patrick's Day,” Mrs Wittkopp said.

This year Riverfeast will be "tipping their hat to the Irish” this Friday night.

"We are proud to offer a family-friendly environment for these celebrations with something to please all ages,” she said.

"We are in the unique position of being able to offer visitors the ability to kick-start their St Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday.”

CELEBRATION

Family-friendly, free entry, gates open 4pm-10pm

Prizes for the five best dressed Be Seen in Green adults and kids

Traditional Irish music and local Irish dance students to perform

Seamus the Irish ventriloquist puppet

Local live band Ghandi and the Ghosts

St Patrick's Day menu

Irish beers and special Blarney kisses cocktail