River search to resume for missing Toowoomba man

THE search for missing Toowoomba man Matt Jarvis, feared drowned in the Brisbane River, is expected to resume today.

It follows an extensive land, air and water search across the weekend.

Mr Jarvis had been drinking with a group of friends at a barbecue by the banks of the Brisbane River on Saturday afternoon when he walked towards the water's edge.

Acting Inspector Teena Rolls said the group of people he was with reported hearing a splash and some rustling in the trees at the bottom of the Kangaroo Point cliffs near the Lower River Terrace area.

Emergency services are scouring the air, land and water in the hopes of finding 34-year-old Matt Jarvis. Picture: Supplied

"He was with a friend at the time who's turned her back and then she has heard a splash and heard a rustling of the trees and then she's called out and thinks it was Matt who was in the water," Insp. Rolls said.

"The group's gone to the water and seen splashing and have entered the water in an attempt to locate the missing person but were unable to locate him at that time.

"Other witnesses state that they've observed an arm in the water before he went under and was not seen again."

An exhaustive search and rescue mission got under way soon after the missing person report was filed with police about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Water Police scour the river. Picture: AAP/David Clark

An overnight search into Sunday morning involved water police, police divers, VMR vessels and rescue boats.

An incident command post was established on Sunday morning as the search extended from the base of the cliffs area where Mr Jarvis is believed to have entered the water to the mouth of the Brisbane River.

Specialist divers did drag line searches of the depths while officers ran down inquiries in Toowoomba, Insp. Rolls said.

The search continued overnight. Picture: AAP/David Clark

A police spokesman said Water Police would continue searching the waterway for any sign of Mr Jarvis but, as of last night, other resources had been stood down from the operation.

Mr Jarvis is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build, fair complexion and long brown dreadlocks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other relevant information is urged to contact police.