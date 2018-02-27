Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucca Crossing at 9.50am
Bucca Crossing at 9.50am Jay Godfrey
Critical Alert

RIVER RISING: BoM issues flood warning for Burnett River

Mikayla Haupt
by
27th Feb 2018 12:27 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial minor flood warning after rainfall totals between 20 and 50mm have been recorded across the catchment.

According to the bureau minor flooding may occur along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

The warning was released just after noon, stating that river level rises to the minor flood level are likely on the Burnett River at Mundubbera overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and may extend to Gayndah Wednesday morning.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera is currently at 5.57 metres and steady.

However, it is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Readers have reported Cedars and Ushers Rd are closed, but the NewsMail is unable to confirm.

Bucca Crossing on the Kolan River is also over with residents stating they've received over 200mm in the last week.

North Burnett region roads closed:

As at 9am, Tuesday, 27 February Mundubbera had a number of roads close according to the North Burnett Regional Council.

CLOSED:

  • Hawkwood Road closed at both Auburn River crossings, and Derra Creek - all crossings have damage to the approaches and will require repairs prior to opening as flood waters recede.
  • Jaru Rd closed at Auburn River
  • Dykehead Rd closed at Auburn River
  • Back Derra Rd - closed at Derra Creek crossing
  • Derra Rd - closed at Derra Creek crossing
  • Bradleys Road -closed at Boyne River crossing
  • Reinkes Road -closed at Boyne River crossing
  • Pearlinga Rd - closed at St Johns Creek
  • Mundubbera - Durong Road - closed at Boyne River bridge.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, phone Triple 0 immediately.

bom burnett river initial minor flood warning river levels weather
Bundaberg News Mail
GAME CHANGER: Council backs key Bundy riverfront project

GAME CHANGER: Council backs key Bundy riverfront project

Council News Councillor Ross Sommerfeld: "I can assure concerned residents that flood concerns have been significantly addressed.”

BREAKING: Festival celebration for Prince Charles visit

BREAKING: Festival celebration for Prince Charles visit

Breaking Royal delight as region prepares to be thrust into world spotlight

Historic bridge mystery deepens

Historic bridge mystery deepens

News Search for owner raises more questions than answers

Hats off to our Sandy

Hats off to our Sandy

News Milliner wins international award

Local Partners