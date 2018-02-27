RIVER RISING: BoM issues flood warning for Burnett River

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial minor flood warning after rainfall totals between 20 and 50mm have been recorded across the catchment.

According to the bureau minor flooding may occur along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

The warning was released just after noon, stating that river level rises to the minor flood level are likely on the Burnett River at Mundubbera overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and may extend to Gayndah Wednesday morning.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera is currently at 5.57 metres and steady.

However, it is likely to exceed the minor flood level (7m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Readers have reported Cedars and Ushers Rd are closed, but the NewsMail is unable to confirm.

Bucca Crossing on the Kolan River is also over with residents stating they've received over 200mm in the last week.

North Burnett region roads closed:

As at 9am, Tuesday, 27 February Mundubbera had a number of roads close according to the North Burnett Regional Council.

CLOSED:

Hawkwood Road closed at both Auburn River crossings, and Derra Creek - all crossings have damage to the approaches and will require repairs prior to opening as flood waters recede.

Jaru Rd closed at Auburn River

Dykehead Rd closed at Auburn River

Back Derra Rd - closed at Derra Creek crossing

Derra Rd - closed at Derra Creek crossing

Bradleys Road -closed at Boyne River crossing

Reinkes Road -closed at Boyne River crossing

Pearlinga Rd - closed at St Johns Creek

Mundubbera - Durong Road - closed at Boyne River bridge.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, phone Triple 0 immediately.