River residents against flood wall for East Bundaberg

Quay Street resident Len Reif is not convinced that a flood wall will solve the flooding issues in East Bundaberg. He holds an image taken during the 2013 flood, with his house pictured on the left.

Quay Street resident Len Reif is not convinced that a flood wall will solve the flooding issues in East Bundaberg. He holds an image taken during the 2013 flood, with his house pictured on the left.

EAST Bundaberg residents have used legal advice to express doubts for a proposed wall intended to help protect the CBD from future flooding events.

Hervey Bay Practice has submitted a letter to the State Government’s cabinet ministers and the Premier on behalf of its client, the Anti-Levee Group, which is understood to be made up of 30 members.

The letter was addressed to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, and objected to the proposed Bundaberg East Levee, which was estimated by an engineering firm to cost up to $60 million.

The group said there were more effective options than the levee, such as an upstream flood channel.

The wall would begin on the opposite side of the rowing club and extend 1.3 kilometres to the distillery, with a maximum height of three metres.

The group members said there has been no acknowledgment of their concerns about Bundaberg’s flood management following the submission of the letter on October 15, at least until yesterday after the NewsMail contacted Mr Hinchliffe’s office.

Mr Hinchliffe said that the levee was the most effective way to limit flooding throughout the Bundaberg community according to planning done by different organisations.

He said the costs of the action plan were still being considered by the government and that more community consultation was needed before final decisions were made.

Quay St resident Len Reif said the properties on his street would be caught between Burnett River and the proposed wall.

He said the positioning of the wall could risk increasing flood damage to Quay St properties as well as the properties in North Bundaberg, and that a three metre wall would have done little to stop the damage that occurred during the 2013 floods, where the water reached his veranda.

The group expressed doubts to the Bundaberg Regional Council in a meeting held last November about the wall’s efficiency, which expressed preference for the levee.

“We believe that the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan committee has lost sight of the obligation to floodproof all or most of Bundaberg, and that the proposed solution only protects 460 properties,” Mr Reif’s letter said.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman confirmed that it was the State Government which was leading the rollout of the 10-year action plan.

“At this stage we’re waiting for the State Government to outline their proposals, how they’ll be funded and when they will be delivered,” the spokesman said.

The council expected that the community would have a say when it came to how the plan would be delivered.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he recently met with Mr Hinchliffe about flood mitigation, and that the Anti-Levee group was mentioned.

“I requested the Minister keep the concerned residents, myself and our entire community informed with any flood mitigation progress but unfortunately I’ve heard nothing since,” Mr Batt said.