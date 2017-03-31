River conditions dangerous as damage bill assessed

DEBRIS LIKELY: Boaties are urged to stay off the Burnett River for the next few days.

DAMAGE to the region from heavy rainfall associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is expected to trigger disaster funding, with early estimates from Bundaberg Regional Council putting the bill close to $500,000.

Council crews are out assessing damage, particularly to roads and, while the Local Disaster Management Group has now stepped down from "stand up” to "lean forward” status as conditions ease, residents are being reminded to continue to take extra care on the roads and avoid rivers where possible.

The condition of some roads has deteriorated as a result of significant rainfall and there have been reports of damage to stormwater infrastructure.

People are asked to be careful around drains as manhole lids may have been dislodged during the wet weather.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said flash flooding was still occurring across the region and debris was expected to flow down the Burnett River in the next 24-48 hours.

"There is a lot of swift water movement, particularly in the Burnett River,” he said.

"There's a lot of debris coming down the river still.

"You will see water into areas, into our parks and low lying area ... just be mindful for the next 24 hours.”

The Burnett River at Bundaberg may reach the minor flood level of 3.5m overnight Sunday into Monday and moderate flood warnings are still in effect for the Kolan and Baffle systems.

Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer said rainfall that fell above Paradise Dam was making its way down and Paradise Dam was now spilling.

"The Burnett River might yet still approach the minor flood level through Sunday night into Monday,” he said.

"That doesn't affect anyone's homes.

"What we'll see is the water filling up the lower banks of the Burnett through town.

"Lions Park will be an example of where you might see water a little higher than the tide.

"Imagine the high tide and then put another 1.5m on top of that - that's what we're looking at from Sunday night into Monday.

"It's going to be a bit dangerous to be on the river - I certainly wouldn't recommend swimming.

"You'd want to have a wise head if you're going to take your boat out into the Burnett for the next few days.”

Cr Demspey said in the coming days the council would have a better estimate of just how much damage there had been, but expects the council to become eligible for the Sate Government's Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding.

"From our initial look ... we know that it will be in excess of the trigger for NDRRA funding, which is approximately $480,000,” he said.

"We'll continue work over the next 24 hours to be able to have that complied.”