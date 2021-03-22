Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 6:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        Premium Content LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        News The development application is pending approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

        PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        Premium Content PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        News You’ve heard of sip and paint but have you heard of Bubbles and Brushes in the...

        Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Premium Content Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Crime JUDGE: “You had an unfortunate childhood, but as a woman in her mid-30s, you can’t...

        Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates salvo

        Premium Content Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates...

        News It's been an issue of contention for a consortium of local farmers