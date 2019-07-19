Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos Robb Cox NRL Photos
Rugby League

The incredible amount of money offered to Falcons young gun

by James Hooper
18th Jul 2019 5:20 PM | Updated: 19th Jul 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Young gun Melbourne Storm forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui might have only played 27 minutes in one NRL match but already rival clubs are circling to float offers of up to $1.5 million.

Fa'asuamaleaui, 19, will play his second NRL match against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.

And some of rugby league's best talent scouts have already identified the Melbourne Storm young gun as the next boom forward cut from a similar prototype to Brisbane Broncos pair Payne Haas and David Fifita.

While Fa'asuamaleaui is signed with the Melbourne Storm until the end of 2020, rival clubs are free to table offers as of November 1.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos Robb Cox NRL Photos

Good judges have singled-out Fa'asuamaleaui as the next gun forward to emerge from the Storm system with the New Zealand Warriors preparing to table a three-year offer worth $1.5 million.

And they're not the only NRL club monitoring the progression of the rookie forward.

At 195cm and 107kg, it's impossible to miss the Storm's newest monster middle forward.

Tino Faasuamaleaui make rugby league state selection. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
Tino Faasuamaleaui make rugby league state selection. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Let's not forget this is the same talent development system which has identified and progressed champion forwards Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jordan McLean.

The Storm currently have the rookie forward signed to a contract worth $110,000 this season and increasing to $250,000 for next year.

It's good money for a 19-year-old who until now has only played one NRL game.

Tino Faasuamalecui
Tino Faasuamalecui Renee Pilcher

Working in the Storm's favour is the allure of players being tutored by Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith in one of the best club's in the NRL.

But will there be a pathway to play regular NRL?

In a classic rugby league twist, the Warriors talent scout, Peter O'Sullivan, made his name at the Melbourne Storm and is still regarded as one of the sharpest eyes in the business.

O'Sullivan identified the like of Greg Inglis, Israel Folau and Latrell Mitchell.

And he's not the only scout watching with a host of other NRL clubs also poised to table offers.

More Stories

falcons melbourne storm nrl sunshine coast falcons tino fa'asuamaleaui
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    premium_icon Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    Weather WITH just a 25 per cent chance of above median rainfall predicted for August through to October, Bundaberg is facing an agonising dry spell.

    One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    premium_icon One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    Environment Claims council's water use is draining dams

    Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    premium_icon Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    Politics Hinkler MP says goal is to 'drive down living costs'

    Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    premium_icon Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    Entertainment Sarah Marschke's life could change today