Rivals play out a thrilling contest

The Waves Mathew Pozzebon lets loose with the bat.

CRICKET: The Waves player Ryan Norton predicted before Saturday’s clash against Brothers that his captain Luke Owen was due for a score in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

Hopefully this week he buys a lottery ticket as it happened but it didn’t end in victory.

Brothers remain unbeaten in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup after beating The Waves by one wicket at Salter Oval.

The Waves batted first and made 141 from almost all of its overs as Owen made 59.

The captain came in a 3/33 and was able to steady the ship with Chris Duff.

But when Owen went at 7/123 the team was only then able to add 18 more runs.

In reply, Brothers started its chase well, reaching 0/44 before The Waves fought back.

Last year’s premiers destroyed the middle order to have Brothers 6/63 before teenager Matt Jackson top scored with 36 to put the ladder leaders back on track.

Brothers held on to win by one wicket after The Waves took the wickets late when the total was in sight.

“We were in a very dominant position three times,” Brothers captain Simon Kelly said.

“But a few judgment errors almost cost us dearly.”

Kelly was frustrated enough with what happened that he called the team after the contest to discuss the issues of batting collapses.

It has happened the past two weeks.

“That’s right, we addressed it,” Kelly said.

“We need to get back on track, when a wicket falls we need to focus and not lose another.

“Our two young fellas got us back in the game then almost cost us the game going for the runs quickly.

“They’ll learn from that and focus on it for the next game.”

One of those was Jackson but Kelly couldn’t be prouder of what the 16-year-old did to win the game.

He top scored for the second week in a row for the ladder leaders.

“Every week he continues to play beyond his years,” Kelly said.

“He’s definitely a potential link to us winning a premiership.”

For The Waves the side was proud of its performance but was disappointed to lose.

“Batting wise we were 40 to 50 runs too short,” Owen said.

“But the boys came out and bowled and fielded well.”

Owen said it was good to make the runs but it meant little without the win to follow.

“We’re proud of the effort to almost beat the best side in the competition at the moment,” he said.

“But we’re disappointed that we worked hard last week against Maryborough and batted well and weren’t able to do it this week.”

Owen was confident the side was not far away from being at the top.

“We’ll keep working hard,” he said.

“When we get our best cricket together we’ll be a scary side to beat.”

The Waves will face Hervey Bay this week with Brothers facing Norths.

In the other match to round out the round, Past Highs defeated Hervey Bay by 47 runs.

The side made 6/194 with Dale Steele making 46 before the side bowled out Hervey Bay for 147 to post its second victory of the season.