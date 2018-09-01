Rivalry set to ignite

FAST BALL: Natasha Cross receives a long pass for The Waves in the women's grand final in 2016. It was the last time Gold won the title.

FAST BALL: Natasha Cross receives a long pass for The Waves in the women's grand final in 2016. It was the last time Gold won the title. Paul Donaldson BUN100916NET5

NETBALL: For Brothers Lightning and The Waves Gold, today's Bundaberg Netball Association final means more than just winning division 1.

Redemption is on the line.

The teams face off for the title this afternoon at Bundaberg Super Park, looking to make amends for the past two years.

Brothers will be hunting for their first title in the top tier of Bundy netball after losing last year's decider, their first ever, to Alloway.

The Waves, on the other hand, are looking to get back to the top of Bundy netball after missing the grand final last year.

"We've been successful in other divisions but now we want the top one," Brothers Netball club media manager Jodie Brooks said.

"Every club will tell you they want the division 1 trophy.

"We have new members and a new coach but partly yes a few players are looking to make up for last year."

Brothers enter the contest with the disadvantage of having just 48 hours to prepare.

They defeated The Waves Blue 47-33 on Wednesday after losing to The Waves Gold 33-32 in the qualifying final.

But Brooks said that wasn't a worry after the side did it last year as well.

She said the final would be close with nothing between the sides.

"We both know how each other plays," she said.

"We've played them three to four times already as well.

"The tactic for us will be to make sure we get the shots in when we have them."

The Waves Gold coach Sandy Baker said the side had done well to make it with the team made up of younger players this season.

"It is a credit to the them and the club they've been able to get to the top so quickly," she said.

"We've dominated competition over the past 15 years but missed the final last year, which hurt the club.

"Hopefully we can come back to the top this year."

Baker said the side would do that if the transition from defence to attack was done right.

"I think the team that slows down a lot during the contest will struggle to win," she said.

"You have to have plenty of consistency in ball movement, going from one end of the court to the other."

The division 1 final begins at 5.30pm with finals in divisions 2-11 to be held earlier in the day, starting at 2pm.

Other finals -

Division 3 - Fusion CC Physio v Native Firebirds - Court 5 - 2pm Division 5 - The Waves Maroons v Wests Panthers - Court 6 - 2pm Division 7 - Brothers Earthquakes v Fusion Precision - Court 9 - 2pm Division 8 - Brothers Wildfires v Natives Lorikeets - Court 8 - 2pm Division 10 - Natives Hummingbirds v The Waves Aqua - Court 3 - 2pm Division 2 - Fusion Sandhills v The Waves Sapphires - Court 6 - 3.45pm Division 4 - Brothers Blizzards v Alloway 2 - Court 3 - 3.45pm Division 6 - Wests Megas v Brothers Typhoons Court 9 - 3.45pm Division 9 - Natives Lyrebirds v Alloway 7 - Court 8 - 3.45pm Divison 11 - Natives Fantails v Alloway 8 - Court 12 - 3.45pm