Rival inspires Mather to her first state title

CHAMPION: Kurstyn Mather retrieves a shot on her way to victory in the Queensland School Sports squash titles in Bundaberg. Brian Cassidy

SQUASH: It doesn't take much for Cairns player Kurstyn Mather to be inspired to perform at her best.

Just ask any of her rivals at the Queensland School Sport squash titles in Bundaberg.

Mather claimed her first state title in open girls after a ruthless display.

The teenager made amends for last year when she lost the final to Metropolitan West player Ella Burge in 15 and under girls.

"I lost to Ella in five last year and I came back and beat her in three (games this year), I'm really happy with it,” she said.

"It's a great way to start off the start of my under-19 tournaments.”

But it wasn't the final that inspired her, it was her first pool match against Wide Bay and Bundaberg's Tasmin Swan.

Mather started well, winning the first two games, before her Wide Bay rival fought back to claim the third game.

It forced Mather to lift.

"I was like 'I have to turn this around so I can get this over and done with',” she said.

"It was all my mentality and turning it around and doing the best I could.”

She won the next game to win, then won all games for the rest of the tournament.

Mather rose to another level.

"I tried my hardest to make sure nobody else got a game,” she said.

"I tried to do it in three the best I could.”

Mather's plan worked and now it qualifies her for the state team to play New South Wales in New Zealand in August.

But the Trinity Bay State High School student admits she might not be able to participate as she will be playing for Australia at the world junior squash championships about the same time.

"I'm hoping I can play in New Zealand, but I have to focus on the worlds team before anything else.” she said.

In other results, the 15 and under girls' title was taken out by Metropolitan North's Madison Lyon.

Tasmin Swan, the only girl from the local region competing at the event, finished with two wins in her pool in singles to miss out on the final. She was selected as a first shadow player for Queensland.

