Riuna Gin Gin Show's most elegant exhibit

TOP COW: Riuna Elegance 557/6 took out Supreme Exhibit at the Gin Gin Show this month.

SHE may be young but one cow from the Bundaberg region is already turning heads in the stud cattle arena and beating out the big fellas - and her little sister is following her lead.

Riuna Elegance 557/6, pictured, rose above formidable competition at the Gin Gin Show to take out Supreme Exhibit and her owner Bevan Glasgow is already looking ahead to this year's Ekka.

"She started off at Biggenden last year, when she got Supreme Exhibit there at only seven months old,” Mr Glasgow said.

"When you see her standing out there next to a big limousin bull and they give it to her...

"There was a fairly good bull that won Supreme Exhibit in Bundaberg this year too, and the judges to put her up above him in Gin Gin.”

Her success this month follows her Junior Champion win in Brisbane last year.

This time around, Mr Glasgow said, "I didn't have her prepared real well, I didn't have enough feed in her for the early shows - but she's certainly got enough gloss in her now.

"She has a younger sister coming up behind her (Riuna Elegance 594) - she's won a champion already too.

"They're the mother's first two calves and they're both show girls.

"I'm just waiting on the third calf now,” he joked.

The AI offspring of Elegance 504 and Bororen-based Red Oak Brahman bull NCC Delacruz, Elegance 557/6 was raised on 200ha Riuna property, near Goodnight Scrub, west of Childers.

"She wasn't mollycoddled to start with,” Mr Glasgow said.

"She was bred out there under natural conditions, and then she started to leap ahead of similar aged calves - and that's when we started to take notice.”

As well as the confirmation, weight for age, muscle cover and volume that impressed the judges, "on top of that you need a touch of femininity in females,” he said, "and she seems to have it all”.

Mr Glasgow retired from managing Bundaberg Sugar cattle for 44 years and, in the 15 years since, breeding stud cattle has become his passion.

"Since I retired ... it's really given me time to sit down and think about it,” he said.

"It's not as easy as it looks (but) it's terribly interesting.”