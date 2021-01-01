Ritzy business: New Bundy venture adds personal touch

Keen to encourage others to try something new and do what makes them happy, small business owner Kristin Freeman said she didn't initially have the confidence to publicly showcase her pieces.

Handmade with love, a new crafty business is selling pieces that offer the glitz and glam without the hefty price tag.

Working full-time, caring for two young children aged five and seven and starting a side hustle that supplies handmade jewellery, might sound impossible for one person to achieve, but Kristin Freeman doesn't shy away from a challenge.

Owner of Ritz and Glitz by Daisy Kristin Freeman started the business after making handmade gifts for loved ones and the encouragement she received from others to give it a go.

Proud Bundy local, Ms Freeman started her own business Ritz and Glitz by Daisy, with the original intention of making handmade gifts for loved ones.

"It all started when I began playing around with paint pouring and different patterns to make gifts for others and then the kids started getting involved too, so it became something we could do together," Ms Freeman said.

"Craft is pretty expensive, so I couldn't really justify spending that much on my new-found obsession, so I started thinking about what we could do with the extra paint and that's when I started making jewellery."

Named after her late uncle Ritzy and her roller derby name Daisy Dynamite, there is a lot of special meaning behind the brand.

Describing herself as her own worst critic, it took a lot of convincing from others for the small business owner to give it a go and put herself out there.

Now she's encouraging others to follow suit and step out of their comfort zones.

"I'm actually not creative or crafty and I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so I get stressed about showing things I've made to others, but people encouraged me to do it, so I did," Ms Freeman said.

"Life is too short to constantly second guess myself and I also want to encourage others who aren't very confident in themselves to do what makes them happy."

Grateful for the support she has so far received from friends, family and the Bundaberg community, Ms Freeman said being her own worst critic, she didn't anticipate her designs would be embraced to the magnitude that they were.

Always looking for new and creative designs, the local maker currently sells earrings made out of acrylic paint, stainless steel, glass domes, wood and macramé, all with a personal touch.

Ms Freeman said she is blown away by how much the local community has embraced her work.

"My kids love helping me pour paints and I'm really excited for them to help and see how a small business can grow," Ms Freeman said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me … it is so heartwarming to see not just friends and family but the whole community rally around and support my new business."

In addition to naming the business after her beloved uncle Ritzy, Kristin Freeman said it's also a tribute to her roller derby days, when she went by the second name - Daisy Dynamite.

Pieces range from $8 to $15.

Collections from Ritz and Glitz by Daisy are available to purchase from Splitters Farm, Buzz Superfood Bar and make-up artist Amanda Gear.

Alternatively, you can check out her Etsy store, by clicking here.