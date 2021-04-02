RISKY BUSINESS: Don't risk life for Easter DIY project

Ergon Energy is warning people not to risk their lives by attempting home electrical work.

While the Easter holidays can present great opportunities for home DIY jobs, they can also offer up some serious risks.

Ergon's community safety manager Aaron Smith said while the holidays were the perfect time to get stuck into work around your home, electrical work was definitely something that carried serious safety and legal consequences.

"It might be tempting to have a go at a small electrical job, but it's absolutely not worth risking your life or any family member's life by doing it yourself," Mr Smith said.

"Not only is it dangerous, it's also illegal.

"So, no matter how small the job, it's essential to use a licenced electrical contractor.

Other home DIY work can also carry hidden electrical risks which need careful attention.

"Always check for concealed electrical cables before drilling into walls, floors and ceilings," he said.

"Be particularly careful when drilling around power points and light switches.

"It's also a wise move to regularly check that appliances and fittings are safe.

"If you notice any damaged power points or light switches, make sure a licenced electrician is arranged to replace them. The same applies for any frayed, damaged or perished electrical cords."

If you experience tingles or shocks from an electrical appliance or water taps, call Ergon immediately on 13 16 70, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also call your licensed electrical contractor (alternatively try Master Electricians) to check your wiring immediately.

For more information on electrical safety around the home, click here.

