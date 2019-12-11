Rising young actor dies suddenly aged 14

Jack Burns, the young star of Netflix drama Outlander, was found dead in his parent’s home in Scotland earlier this month.

A 14-year-old actor who starred in the Netflix series Outlander has died suddenly.

The upcoming star and talented dancer, who was dubbed "the next Billy Elliot" for his exceptional ballet skills, was found dead at his parent's home in Greenock, Scotland, on December 1.

The cause of the teenager's death is unclear, but police say they are not treating it as suspicious.

Young actor Jack Burns, dubbed “the next Billy Elliot” has died aged 14. Picture: Facebook.

Burns starred in several popular TV shows, including time-travel drama Outlander, thriller miniseries In Plain Sight, and several other BBC productions.

As a student of the Elite Academy of Dance - Greenock's Royal Academy Classical Ballet School in Glasgow, Burns' early talent had many convinced he would go on to big things, calling him "the next Billy Elliot".

He was also a student at the UK Theatre School Performing Arts Academy.

Mourning the loss of the talented teen, Elite Academy paid tribute to Burns as "an inspiration to everyone" on Facebook.

"Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday the 1st of December," the statement read.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012."

It continued: "We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and are at a loss for words and answers. Last week, we emailed all of our current students' parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns."