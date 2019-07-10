RISING UP: Plan to get Bargara Beach Hotel trading again

OWNERS of the Bargara Beach Hotel have pledged to get the hotel trading once more, in whatever form that may be.

They have released a statement about their situation after a fire damaged their business about 2am on Friday:

"The Bargara Beach Hotel (BBH) was severely damaged by fire in the early hours of last Friday morning, to such an extent that trading in the main hotel section is now impossible,” the Bargara Beach Hotel statement read.

"We have now had the weekend and a few days to gather our emotions and thoughts and sit down with our family to discuss our immediate options for the hotel and our staff.

"It's our plan to get the BBH trading again.

Fire and smoke billowing from the kitchen area at the Bargara Beach Hotel. B Cassidy

"At this point, we are unsure of what that looks like but it will be in some form or another, as soon as possible.

"We are assessing the possibility of building a temporary, classic Beer Garden and kitchen in the back of the hotel, to keep our impacted staff employed and to provide the Bargara community with a 'Watering Hole' while we further gather all information and further understand all options for the main hotel.

"As a part of the recent BBH renovation plans, the Hotel's Bottle Shop was to get a major upgrade which unfortunately has been held up recently by a little 'red tape'.

"As this part of our business was unaffected by the fire, we have re-opened the bottle shop in its existing form and we will continue to keep renovations on track.

GUTTED: The aftermath of the fire that ripped through the Bargara Beach Hotel on Friday morning. Contributed

"Even though our guests were evacuated from the accommodation on the night of the fire, we believe this side of the business has also been unaffected however, we will ensure all rooms meet all safety standards and our own quality standards before we reopen this section of the hotel.

"As normal, all bookings, check ins and check outs will be managed from Kacys Bargara Beach Motel reception.

"We would also like to thank members of our community that have been understanding and passed on their wishes and offers of help through various social media channels.

"We can't be expecting everyone to be as sympathetic in this day and age of keyboard warriors, but we do appreciate those that have lept to our defence in what has been an extremely emotional time.

"Finally, we'd like to pass on our heartfelt congratulations to the parents, teachers and mostly the lads from Clairvaux MacKillop College who were staying with us on the night of the fire.

"Not only were they so very understanding of our situation and their evacuation but through this adversity, went on to win the Confraternity Plate 18-10 on the weekend.

"What an effort.

"We will attempt to keep our community continually updated on both the Kacy's and BBH Facebook pages.”