Rising uni costs could deter students

CQUNIVERSITY Bundaberg students Birgit Sambell and Charlotte Logan say the rising costs of university degrees could deter new students from embracing higher education.

The double whammy of higher costs and the fact students will have to pay their debts sooner after they graduate were part of a raft of changes the Federal Government announced this week.

Charlotte, 20, felt prospective students may think twice before going to uni.

"I have been out of high school for four years and the one thing that made me think about not going to uni was a debt,” she said.

"I'm halfway through first semester and it's cost $3500.”

Both women said while degrees offered fantastic opportunities for people, it would be a struggle for some graduates, such as teachers and nurses, already struggling trying to pay for living costs.

Birgit, 33, had a slightly different view on the overall changes.

"I view debt a little different because I'm older,” she said.

"At least in Australia we have the opportunity to get a HELP debt.”