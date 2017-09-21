28°
Rising temperatures put pets at risk

Smokey the dog will be having a big gulp of cool water after play time.
Mikayla Haupt
by

WITH temperatures set to skyrocket, the RSPCA is pleading pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat stress.

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said last year several dogs died, two of them after they became entangled while tethered in the back yard.

"We recommend there are at least two to three containers of water. If a dog is suffering from heat stress it's imperative to get its temperature down as quickly as possible,” he said.

"Hose them down with water and better still place ice packs on their head and stomach. It's no good rushing them to the vet in a hot car because the chances are their temperature will continue to rise. Try to cool them down first.”

Topics:  bundaberg drought hot overheating pets rspca water weather

Bundaberg News Mail
