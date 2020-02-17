Menu
Liam Jones has joined the Blues’ seven-man leadership group. Picture: AAP
AFL

Rising Star, veteran join Blues leadership group

by AAP
17th Feb 2020 10:35 AM

Teen sensation Sam Walsh is one of three new players in Carlton's seven-player leadership group for the 2020 AFL season.

The 19-year-old midfielder and defenders Jacob Weitering and Liam Jones join Blues co-captains Sam Docherty and Patrick Cripps and veterans Marc Murphy and Ed Curnow in the group, chosen by their teammates.

 

 

Reigning AFL Rising Star Walsh was the number one pick in the 2018 draft, while 22-year-old Weitering is entering his fifth season in the AFL. Jones, 28, has enjoyed a career resurgence since moving into a defensive role in 2017.

"This is a significant step in the growth of our football club with our emerging generation of talent now ready to step into senior leadership positions," Docherty said in a statement.

 

 

Carlton has promoted 19-year-old Sam Walsh into the leadership group. Picture: Michael Klein
"Weiters, Jonesy and Walshy are exceptional leaders in everything they do, whether it be on the training track, during games and living the values of our football club - that is why they have earned their place in the leadership group.

"It is an honour to lead the Carlton Football Club, even more so when you are given that responsibility by your teammates. All three of them are born for the role, are quality Carlton people and we are excited to see them continue to grow as footballers and as individuals."

Veteran Kade Simpson has decided to step aside from the group for 2020.

afl afl 2020 carlton liam jones sam walsh

