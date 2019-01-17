Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Doedee in action for the Crows last season. Picture: Getty Images
Tom Doedee in action for the Crows last season. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Concern for star Crow at training

by Andrew Capel
17th Jan 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ace Adelaide defender Tom Doedee has left the training track on Thursday morning with an apparent injury.

The 2018 AFL Rising Star runner-up completed the warm-up and some kicking drills before speaking to a trainer and heading downstairs for treatment.

The club is yet to confirm what Doedeeâ€™s problem was.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a standout debut season for Adelaide.

After being a shock first-round draft selection (No. 17 overall) in 2015, he spent two years refining his game in the SANFL before debuting in round one last year against Essendon and playing 20 games.

He suffered a broken collarbone in round 22 against North Melbourne and missed the final round against Carlton.

An excellent intercept marking defender, Doedee averaged 18 disposals and six marks.

He finished second in the Rising Star behind Collingwood forward Jaidyn Stephenson.

More Stories

adelaide crows afl afl2019 tom doedee

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    News THE woman, who was previously trapped in a vehicle involved, is now free and sustained minor injuries.

    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    premium_icon Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    News Follows the worst bushfires in Queensland's history.

    20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    premium_icon 20-year-old taken to hospital after South Kolan rollover

    News A VEHICLE with a young woman inside has left the road and rolled.