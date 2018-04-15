Rising sea levels and intense cyclones prompt council action

Markers on Woodgate Beach have been assisting residents to record erosion.

PREDICTIONS of rising sea levels and more severe tropical cyclones that track further south is one of the catalysts behind a push to ensure our beaches are protected from erosion.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has secured almost half-a-million dollars to safeguard our coastal communities, including Woodgate, Moore Park and Miara.

The Queensland Government funding, through the QCoast 2100 grant, will enable the council to pursue an eight-phase process in developing a Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy aimed at reducing the future risk of beach erosion and flooding.

"Many coastal communities face coastal erosion and inundation risks. With a changing climate these risks may increase with more intense storms and projected sea level rise,” Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Bill Trevor said.

"The Woodgate Beach community is currently engaged with council consultants Water Technology to assist in developing the Woodgate Shoreline Erosion Management Plan and these results will feed into the CHAS.

"Scientists are projecting that sea levels may rise by up to 0.8 of a metre by 2100 and tropical cyclones, while becoming less frequent, are expected to be more intense and track further south.

"Obviously a rise in sea levels, coupled with severe weather events, can provide the combinations necessary for some shoreline areas to be threatened through erosion and inundation.”

Project manager Dwayne Honor said the council was developing a CHAS for the entire Bundaberg region coastline.

"The CHAS will explore hazards linked to erosion, storm tide inundation and sea level rise and the potential impacts on communities, infrastructure and the environment.

"The strategy will be developed in consultation with the community with a focus of ensuring there is broad understanding of the vulnerabilities and risks associated with a changing climate and the need for climate adaptation.”

Cr Honor said the council was only the seventh of 41 eligible councils to receive full funding for its CHAS.