Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rising rent prices are pushing vulnerable families into government or community housing
Rising rent prices are pushing vulnerable families into government or community housing KentWeakley
Property

Rising rents forcing Mackay families into public housing

Zizi Averill
by
8th Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE some are celebrating the renewed strength of the region's property market, rising rents are taking their toll on region's most vulnerable residents.

Community groups like Community Accommodation & Support Agency (CASA) and Anglicare have confirmed an increasing number of people are trying to access their services as a direct result of rising rents.

Anglicare Mackay Whitsunday director John Langford said rental increases are pushing some residents into poverty, saying "people who used to be coping are now not".

He said this was a significant social problem, as improvements in some sectors of the economy end up hurting "the average Joe blow and his wife and children".

Data released by the Department of Housing and Public Works has revealed a dramatic rise in applications for social housing across Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday, with 890 people applying for social housing in the 2017-2018 financial year. This is an increase of 252 people compared to 2016-2017.

The most significant increase was for families with children seeking help in Mackay, which rose by 74 per cent to 131 family applications. More than two in five of these families were classified as a high risk for homelessness.

CASA manager Lorraine Wirth said she is concerned that this spike in applications is straining services and will result in many people facing homelessness due to a lack of affordable housing.

Ms Wirth said community services are being stretched, saying "We can't pull houses out of a hat".

A spokesperson for the Department said the region's nearly 2500 social housing properties were experiencing increased demand due to "considerable growth in the resources sector".

The State Government was investing $35.5 million into 60 social homes in the CQ region over the next 10 years.

anglicare central queensland community accommodation & support agency department of housing and public works isaac mackay whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Aircraft crashes en route to Bundaberg

    BREAKING: Aircraft crashes en route to Bundaberg

    Breaking AN AIRCRAFT with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera.

    300KM JOY RIDE: More charges expected for teen offenders

    premium_icon 300KM JOY RIDE: More charges expected for teen offenders

    Crime Bundy teens behind highway chase assisting police with investigation

    FRACKING: RTI documents expose gas firm's 'serious failures'

    premium_icon FRACKING: RTI documents expose gas firm's 'serious failures'

    Business Right to Information docs reveal Blue Energy breached conditions

    First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

    premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

    News A spokesman said the man was lucky to walk away

    Local Partners