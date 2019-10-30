Rising lawyer ‘driven in everything he did’

Townsville-raised lawyer Stuart Efstathis who died in Brisbane, aged 26.

A RISING young Townsville-raised intellectual property lawyer, Stuart Efstathis, has died.

Stuart passed away in Brisbane on October 17 after an ongoing respiratory condition. He was 26.

Stuart Efstathis was an active and talented member of Brisbane's IP community and a rising star in IP Law.

He joined Brisbane IP law firm Eaglegate Lawyers in June and practice principal Nicole Murdoch, also formerly from Townsville, has paid tribute to him, saying Stuart had a great passion for assisting clients and was looking forward to studying his Masters of Industrial Property next year.

Ms Murdoch said Stuart was well on the way to dominating IP law in the state before his life was tragically cut short.

"Stuart had considerable experience working with respected Intellectual Property barristers as well as working as an associate with State and Federal Court Judges," Ms Murdoch said.

"His background in Applied Science, majoring in Biotechnology, allowed him to fully understand clients' needs and provide tailored advice.

"Stuart was building a solid reputation in copyright law, trade mark strategy and infringement and patent interpretation and infringement matters.

"He was also an avid photographer and football fanatic.

Ms Murdoch said Stuart had made a very positive contribution to the practice of law in Queensland and would be mourned by the profession.

"Stuart was driven in everything that he did and embraced IP law with passion. He loved the strategic side of IP enforcement and strived to learn the various nuances in all of the laws that comprise intellectual property law so he could put his client's best case forward.

"He was planning on studying a Masters of Industrial Property at QUT next year. He would have excelled.

"Stuart had an easy going nature and got along with everyone he met. He was embraced by the IP community and was quick to build a rapport with his colleagues. He was not just a rising star, a person to watch, but he was our rising star and we are proud to have him part of our firm. We are devastated and our heart goes out to his family and friends."