Rising Bundy star signs contract with Brisbane Broncos

Thomas Morcom is one of just nine 15-year-olds to be selected for the Broncos' scholarship program. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Bundaberg has a future Broncos star in the making with one of the region's talents signing a contract with the famous NRL club.

Representing Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region in statewide comps since he was just six years old, Thomas Morcom is one of just nine 15-year-olds to be selected for the club's Elite Player Development program.

The Year 10 Shalom College student said he was honoured to be associated with the Brisbane Broncos and was excited to develop more experience and skills in his favourite sport.

"Playing for Wide Bay, Bundaberg and here at Shalom has been really enjoyable and beneficial … just to be where I am today, I'm really grateful," Tom said.

"I choose to stay at The Waves because it's a really good club and with Bundaberg and Wide Bay, I'm really excited for the season ahead."

Year 10 Shalom College student Thomas Morcom (pictured with his mum) has signed a three-year contract with the Brisbane Broncos Picture: Rhylea Millar

Known for playing in centre position, Tom said he has always been a huge Broncos fan and while he's excited to wear the official logo on his chest the hard work doesn't stop here.

"When I was offered the contract I was really happy that they'd seen my hard work on and off the field," he said.

"I know it's just an opportunity, so I need to keep working hard and make the most of it because it's not really handed out often."

The three-year contract will see Tom flown to and from Brisbane six times a year, with the club agreeing to allow him to continue living in Bundaberg and attending Shalom College.

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said he was pleased that the Broncos had structured the scholarship program to ensure young people around the state could continue living in their home and attending the school of their choice.

"They will arrange a couple of times a year when he has to go to Brisbane but mostly he'll be here at home, doing his studies, sleeping in his own bed at night and contributing locally, while still being part of the Broncos' program," Mr McMahon said.

"It's important for Tom and I know that his parents reiterate that with him, but he needs a good education, a plan B if this one doesn't work but in the time being, we're going to give him every support to help him achieve his dream.

"Broncos want him to do well at school first and foremost … hats off to them for ensuring that good young sportsmen can stay in regional areas."

Mr McMahon said while it was a rare commodity for young Australians to make a living out of sport, he was proud of Tom's efforts on the field and in the classroom.

"It's really nice to see young people who can make it - they have to be prepared to put in the hard work, which Tom does but it's great for them to see there is a pathway forward," he said.

"Tom's a great student at Shalom and a very talented sportsman so this is a wonderful opportunity … watch this space and watch that name - we may (one day) see Tom Morcom on TV on Friday nights."

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon, student Thomas Morcom and Brisbane Broncos representative Simon Scanlan. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Broncos representative Simon Scanlan said his job is to manage the recruitment development program, creating junior pathways to the NRL.

Selecting young talent from the age of 13 and up to participate in the program, they may be asked to join the NRL squad upon completion.

"When they leave school there's a possible opportunity to come down (to Brisbane) and work in a group called the emerging group and then some of those young men can progress to the NRL," Mr Scanlan said.

"With what he's in now, there's a direct pathway for Tom to get into the NRL but success or failure is not about that - it's about improving."

Mr Scanlan said the program was designed to help young people become better rugby league players, athletes, students and people.

"Tom's a talented athlete but it's more about character at a young age … we're after boys with strong character and being a good person is the most important part, which Tom has covered," he said.

"Work ethic, having an attitude where you want to improve, take on feedback and not give up - those are the characteristics we're after and Tom has ticked all those boxes.

"Tom has a wonderful opportunity to learn through the program and is the type of player that I think will excel."

Signing his contract with the Broncos at Shalom College today, Tom said he was excited for the journey ahead.