Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Sutherland in action.
Will Sutherland in action.
Cricket

Aussie young gun sidelined by fast bowlers’ curse

by Russell Gould
26th Sep 2018 11:55 AM

RISING Victorian star Will Sutherland has been ruled out of playing until January at the earliest after scans uncovered an incomplete stress fracture in his back.

Sutherland, 18, played in the Vics opening three domestic one-day games over the past 10 days, taking up a new role opening the bowling attack.

He reported soreness following last Sunday's win over NSW, in which he took his eighth wicket for the series.

Will Sutherland had started the JLT one-day Cup in promising fashion. Picture: Getty
Will Sutherland had started the JLT one-day Cup in promising fashion. Picture: Getty

Despite treatment and phsyio work he still felt sore, and the scans revealed the damage to his back, forcing his withdrawal from the rest of the JLT Cup.

He's now likely to take an extended rest - as much a precautionary measure as for rehabilitation, given the long history of Australian fast bowlers breaking down with the back issue.

"Will complained of soreness in the left side of his back during the NSW match at North Sydney Oval," Victorian team physiotherapist Nick Adcock said.

"Scans have subsequently revealed a mild stress fracture in the left side of his back, that is incomplete.

"As a result, he will miss the remainder of the one-day tournament, and will commence a comprehensive rehabilitation program.

"His return to play time frame will be determined at his next assessment, but it is likely he will be batting first before bowling."

Sutherland, the son of outgoing Cricket Australia boss James, took five wickets in the opening one-day match of the summer.

He was promoted to a full Victorian contract for the summer after choosing cricket over AFL football, in which he could have been a top 10 draft pick.

 

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free on a 12 month plan. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.

Related Items

cricket australia jlt one-day cup will sutherland

Top Stories

    Bargara is region's skin cancer hotspot

    premium_icon Bargara is region's skin cancer hotspot

    News NEW data from a ground breaking Queensland research project has revealed Bargara is Bundaberg's skin cancer hotspot.

    Word by word: Barnes makes his case

    premium_icon Word by word: Barnes makes his case

    Council News Read how things unfolded for councillor Barnes at Monday's meeting

    Search for car involved in overnight hit-and-run

    Search for car involved in overnight hit-and-run

    Crime Police investigate a hit-and-run incident from overnight

    Childers kidnapping trial moved to Brisbane for 'security'

    premium_icon Childers kidnapping trial moved to Brisbane for 'security'

    Crime Judge rules Bundaberg Courthouse is dated and too small for trial

    Local Partners