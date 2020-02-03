Menu
10 swimmers have been pulled from beaches across the Sunshine Coast, including seven from outside the patrolled flagged area. File photo of Mooloolaba Beach. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Community

Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

Amber Hooker
2nd Feb 2020 3:00 PM
TEN swimmers were pulled from the surf and more treated for bluebottle stings at beaches across the Sunshine Coast and north to Rainbow Beach this weekend.

Surf Life Saving Sunshine Coast duty officer Sebastien de Paula said all three rescues on Saturday happened inside the red and yellow flags, but today a further seven swimmers were pulled from outside of the patrolled flagged area.

Today's incidents included one rescue at Mooloolaba, three at Rainbow Beach, one at Coolum north, one at Alexandra Headland and another involving a roving jetski at an unspecified location.

Mr de Paula said most involved rips or people swimming out of their depth.

Northerly winds are expected to keep bluebottle numbers high in Sunshine Coast waters.ê
Fortunately, no one required further medical treatment other than what was provided on the beach, but Mr de Paula said it was disappointing to see people continued to swim outside the flags.

He said northerly winds had blown in large numbers of bluebottles, with stings reported across the Sunshine Coast including one which required hospital treatment.

Mr de Paula said so long as the northerly winds kept up, the large numbers of bluebottles were expected within Sunshine Coast waters.

He encouraged all swimmers to swim safely between the flags and urged them to seek treatment from a lifesaver or lifeguard if stung by a bluebottle.

He said the hot weather and a bit of swell this weekend had kept beaches very busy.

