Rings, bikes and bags: Cops keen to find rightful owners

Bundaberg police are looking to reunite owners with lost property that was handed into the station.

If any of the items listed below belong to you and you are able to prove ownership, contact the local station and quote the corresponding reference number.

• QP2100080056 - A signet style ring coloured gold and black was found in the supermarket on Takalvan Street, in Bundaberg on Tuesday, January 12.

• QP2100083566 - On Thursday, January 14, a tan coloured handbag was found on Sims Road, Walkervale.

• QP2100082893 - Branded Repco Haven 24, an aqua coloured mountain bike was located on Branyan St in Bundaberg on Thursday, January 14.

• QP2100086304 - Between Tuesday, December 1 and Thursday, January 14, a grey coloured mountain bike branded Xtrain66 Tourex, was left on Kensington St, in Bundaberg.