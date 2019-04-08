Menu
IT'S BACK: Bundaberg's Ring Road Run will return later this year after the Cancer Council Queensland opted to take over running the event.
News

Ring Road Run set for comeback

Carolyn Booth
by
8th Apr 2019 11:27 AM
IT'S back.

After a year's hiatus, the Bundaberg Ring Road Run will return this year after Cancer Council Queensland opted to give the popular event a second lease on life.

The fundraising fun run will be held on June 23, a year after Rotary West Bundaberg called time on the event and cancelled the Ring Road Run in 2018.

Runners, joggers and walkers' feet were supposed to hit the bitumen on June 3 last year, but, due to circumstances beyond their control, organisers called it off in April.

Making the announcement on social media, Bundaberg Rotary commented that it was "never an easy decision for a Rotary club to give up on an event”.

"The sad reality is that, although the event may get community support on the day, it's the organising of the event that clubs struggle with,” the post read.

"If some of the people so disappointed in the loss of the event contacted the club to find out how they can assist or even join the club, it may make all the difference, and not just to the club, but the community and yourself.”

In 2011, the inaugural Ring Road Run attracted more than 800 participants including youth, students, serious runners and families - and it grew in size each year.

In its seven years, the event donated more than $50,000 to community groups and charities including the Leukaemia Foundation and LifeFlight.

Cancer Council Queensland is now taking expressions of interest for this year's event, which starts and finishes at St Luke's Anglican School on June 23.

Click here for more details or to register your interest.

Bundaberg News Mail

