Ring Road Run: Mum's the word for run's top fundraiser

ON THE RUN: The Ring Road Run is on tomorrow. Paul Donaldson

SUPPORTING the region's running events is something Mandy Newman and her son make a habit of, from Cane2Coral to Hervey Bay's Parkrun.

But with Cancer Council Queensland taking over the event, tomorrow's Ring Road Run hits close to home for Ms Newman, who lost her mother Del Popoff to bowel cancer last month.

Ms Newman said her association with running started several years ago when her son Mason, now 17, said he wanted to run 5km.

So they downloaded the couch to 5km app and Del encouraged Ms Newman to join him, stating that she had "two legs and a heart beat”.

Since then they've done numerous events, Ms Newman said they have even completed a few half marathon events and became frequent parkrunners.

Ms Newman, now a running enthusiast, even had her mum coming to Parkrun, or "park-shuffle” as they called it.

Del managed to rack up 50 Parkruns, with her family running beside her, pushing her in a wheelchair over the line.

Ms Newman said she was happy to be a part of the Ring Road Run, given it was a combination of her passion for running and raising funds for cancer.

Ms Newman said her mum, who was diagnosed at the end of July last year, did a bowel cancer test sent in the mail. As a result, she found out she had a tumour.

Ms Newman said her mother never let her diagnosis get her down, and in fact she kept busy working at a school library on the Fraser Coast up until the fortnight before she died.

Ms Newman is the top fundraiser for tomorrow's Ring Road Run.

She said the way people had supported her had been special.

And it's all been for her mum.

She said everyone who had donated knew her mother in one way or another.

Ms Newman and Mason will be running in the 10km event tomorrow and they won't be the only ones hitting the pavement for a good cause.

If you see three daffodils making their way around the 5km circuit, chances are one of them is Bundaberg man Paul McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy said he has participated in the Ring Road Run almost every year it's been held, missing only one because of an injury.

He said he was glad to see the event return and the Cancer Council's involvement in the community event with hopes of growing it bigger and better in the future.

Mr McCarthy said as an inexpensive event, in which you can either run or walk, everyone was encouraged to put on their sneakers and get moving.

Registrations open at 7am tomorrow and the race starts at 8am. For more visit www.ringroadrun.com.au.