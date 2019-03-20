Menu
Vanished .... Roxlyn Bowie with her husband John.
Crime

Ring may solve mystery of mum missing for 37 years

20th Mar 2019 9:33 AM
POLICE believe a diamond ring may help solve the disappearance and suspected murder of NSW mother Roxlyn Bowie 37 years ago.

The 31-year-old mother of two was last seen leaving her home in Walgett about 6pm on June 5, 1982, and her husband John denied having any further information about her whereabouts.

 

Clue.... A ring Similar to missing Roxlyn Bowie's diamond ring. Picture: NSW Police
Detectives did forensic tests on a home in the northern NSW town on Tuesday and have now have lodged an appeal to try to find the ring, which is believed to be Ms Bowie's.

It hasn't been seen since it was bought at a Bankstown pawn shop on June 6, 1984, and police have released a picture of a similar ring in a bid to get public help to track it down.

 

Tip.... Police officers search industrial estate in Walgett
Roxlyn’s ring was never located.
Police dig up a concrete slab at Walgett.
In 2014, the coroner ruled Ms Bowie was likely killed that day or not long after but the manner of her death and location of her remains could not be established.

The NSW government announced a $1 million reward in November for anyone who could help find Ms Bowie and fresh leads from across Australia were passed on to police.

Police also excavated the concrete slab at an industrial estate and searched a dam on the edge of Walgett.

Roxlyn disappeared from home in 1982.
