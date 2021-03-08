RIGHT SLICE: Readers’ choice for Bundy’s best pizza revealed

PIZZA PERFECT: Ethan Ryan, Lyndall Clark, Marianne and Peter Brockhurst from the Bella M team.

Once Matt Preston put the call out for the best pizza in Bundaberg, local pizza fans were quick to nominate and vote for their favourite venues.

And according to NewsMail readers, Bella M Pizzas is the top spot to grab a slice.

Restaurant owner Marianne Brockhurst said it was great to have the support of the community.

“At this stage with the COVID and everything else it was very important to keep the wheels turning and everyone going,” she said.

Whether you’re settling in to watch the footy or just need a filling, quick and easy meal – pizza is often a go-to dish.

Having owned Bella M Pizza for nearly seven years, she some of the popular pizzas were their barbecue meat lovers and portovino supreme.

Bundaberg’s Best Pizza is one of a series of competitions by Delicious, helping put a spotlight on local businesses.

Ms Brockhurst said it was great the community had confidence in keeping it local.

The region’s top pizza spot also has a range of pasta on their menu with a classic spaghetti bolognese, spaghetti carbonara and fettuccine di pollo among customer favourites.

To grab yourself a pizza from Bella M Pizzas phone 4151 8671 or head down to 65 Perry St, Bundaberg.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

