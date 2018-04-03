Menu
ROYAL VISIT: Cyclone Iris won't be raining on Bundy's parade when Prince Charles visits on Friday.
Weather

Right royal weather in store for prince's visit

Emma Reid
by
3rd Apr 2018 12:23 PM

BUNDABERG weather should be fit for a prince on Friday, with forecasters predicting Cyclone Iris will "be well off the coast” by then.

Tropical Cyclone Iris intensified overnight to be category-two system and continues to hover off the north Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore told the NewsMail that it appeared the weather gods would be smiling on Bundaberg during the royal visit.

Mr Narramore said tomorrow, Wednesday, will be wet and slightly cooler at 27 degrees, and Thursday would see a few showers.

He said there would be brief showers on Friday but nothing to dampen the spirit of Bundaberg.

On Friday the Prince of Wales will tour the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and attend The Big Bundy BBQ - an event the whole community is invited to.

BIG BARBIE: Prince Charles will be welcomed at the Big Bundy BBQ at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.
The forecaster said had Prince Charles left it one more day to visit the Rum City there would have been perfect weather for the occasion.

"It's a shame it's not Saturday he visits,” Mr Narramore said.

"It will be 29 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday - just perfect weather.”

Bundaberg is the first regional stop for Prince Charles as part of his official duties for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will host the Prince in Bundaberg and said his visit to the distillery would be a birthday treat for the company, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year.

