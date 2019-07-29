Menu
WINNER: Zacs Meats small goods and sausage maker Ethan Kirk with the awards from the Queensland Regional Sausage King Competition.
Right royal products clean up at Sausage King comp

Mikayla Haupt
29th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
BRINGING home not one, not two but seven awards from the recent Queensland Regional Sausage King Competition, the products on offer at Zacs Meats are like crown jewels for the local butchery.

Owner Stephen Austin said before their recent haul of accolades, the most they had taken out was three awards at the Sausage King event, so they were thrilled to have excelled in the seven categories.

These awards were in gourmet Open Class, Australian Lamb Open Class, Traditional Australian Beef, Traditional Australian Pork, Poultry, Best Butchers Beef Burger and Jerky.

He said this year was the first year they had the Qld Regional Smallgoods Competition for jerky.

With just two of them working on the entries, Mr Austin said some of the preparation required a bit of "trial and error”, but whatever they did has clearly worked.

He said when working for the traditional category, the aim was to get eliminate any spice, keep the product plain but still flavoursome.

With the state competition now just a couple of weeks away, Mr Austin said they will be entering in the seven categories which they won at the Queensland Regional phase, in the hopes of advancing to the national level.

Zacs Meats is on 54 Burnett St, open weekdays 7am-5.30pm and 7am-12.30pm on Saturdays.

To get in contact phone 4151 4206.

