Rifle club locked and loaded to open range

LOCKED AND LOADED: Open and production winners with sponsors and Biggenden Rifle Club president and match director, Jared Trigger (centre front) at the end of the Battle of Biggenden in 2019. Picture: Erica Murree

SHOOTING: Biggenden shooters are getting locked and loaded for their return to the rifle range after the coronavirus.

The Biggenden Rifle Club (BRC) made the announcement on their Facebook page on May 15 that they'd be resuming shooting at the start of June.

The club would traditionally have shoots every weekend, while the Biggenden Pistol Club would have up to three shoots a week.

BRC president Jared Trigger said he's been inundated with calls from members since the announcement, saying they're excited to start shooting again.

"We stayed open as long as we legally could until the middle of March, and then they announced the gathering bans," Trigger said.

"But now everyone is excited to return back to some normalcy."

Trigger said the club has a lot of shift workers such as nurses and miners from Brisbane, who used to enjoy their trip out to the North Burnett each weekend to shoot.

"All they wanted to was get away from the place for the weekend," he said.

"With all these restrictions, they've been missing their opportunity for a rural escape."

Before the virus began, the club was set to host a national level shooting competition, with it being in its second year.

It was unfortunately cancelled due to virus restrictions banning public gatherings across the state.

Practical rifle shootin by Biggenden Rifle Club members in 2019. Picture: Contributed

"It did wonders for the local community last year, helping out a lot of the businesses in town," Mr Trigger said.

"We had people from every state in Australia bar Western Australia, so hopefully if the virus backs off the way it is now, we could look to host it later this year."

Their inaugural national shoot last year took months of preparation in order for the range to legally and physically cater to the competition.

"The shooters enjoyed it, and a lot of matches like that aren't as rural as ours, and a lot of shooters them camped out here," he said.

"They made a week of it, and enjoyed the fact that it's remote."

Now with the club looking to draw the rifles from their holsters in June, their president has some exciting ideas about starting up again.

"We're thinking of announcing a new monthly competition, and we're going to ask our members to design stages for them," Mr Trigger said.

"We've been getting some ideas from people already, and it gives our members a chance to be more involved in the club after staying home for so long."