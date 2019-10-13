Riewoldt backs great mate’s Bathurst tilt

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt and Scott McLaughlin meet up in pit lane at Bathurst. Picture Rohan Kelly.

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt and Scott McLaughlin meet up in pit lane at Bathurst. Picture Rohan Kelly.

Richmond forward Jack Riewoldt has climbed his sporting Everest twice the past three years and now he's hoping to watch his good mate Scott McLaughlin do the same.

Riewoldt is at Bathurst to support his close friend's bid to claim a maiden Bathurst crown just weeks after celebrating his second premiership win with the Tigers.

Supercars series leader McLaughlin was at the MCG to witness Riewoldt's flag triumph and now the Tiger is returning the favour at a bucket-list event.

"I am hoping I am going to be in a bit of a better state that what he was. We're just supporting each other in our endeavours and sports and he has started the weekend really well," Riewoldt said.

"He has started the weekend really well … he is in a great mindset, he has given himself a great opportunity and Alex his co-driver's driving really well, too, from what we've seen.

"I hope he's up there and he's got a chance late in the race. It goes for a long time and a lot of things can happen, it's a bit different to AFL footy.

"If he's in there with a chance with 15-20 laps to go then I'll be backing him in."

Riewoldt and McLaughlin have forged a close friendship, with the pair sharing the same high-performance mindfulness coach and a sporting podcast, Balls and Bumpers.

The Richmond forward put McLaughlin in touch with Emma Murray, who McLaughlin had credited with helping him keep focused on the way to the 2018 Supercars championship.

"Our connection through Emma Murray, our mindfulness coach, is really strong and she has got him in a great spot and he has got himself in a great spot," Riewoldt said.

"For him, it's just (about) not putting too much emphasis on the actual outcome just enjoying the race and what it is and sitting back and having fun.

"I suppose and for me (the message is) really just enjoying the moment and being an event like this, not many people get to drive around this great track at 300km/h."

Scott McLaughlin set a new lap record at Bathurst on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics.

Riewoldt is enjoying the full Bathurst experience, staying in a motorhome at the track with his father and younger brother along for experience as well.

McLaughlin said it was great to have Riewoldt at Bathurst to support him.

"It was an amazing day (the AFL Grand Final) and now for him to come up and support me in effectively my Grand Final it's really cool," McLaughlin said.

"You could see the euphoria those boys were going through, especially the after-party that night.

"I was thinking to myself 'Far out, it would be cool if I could replicate the same sort of thing'.

"It's a bucket list item for him as well even before he met me. So really cool for him to be involved. He will be right in the team in the inner sanctum like I was and hopefully he enjoys it."