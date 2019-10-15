RIDING HIGH WAVES: Past Highs stun

CRICKET: “If we keep building I’m sure we will beat any team on the day.”

Past Highs and Arden Lankowski bounced back perfectly from their opening round loss in the Rum City Intra Cup on Saturday against The Waves.

The side defeated last year’s premiers by 110 runs in the second round of the competition at Salter Oval to record its first win of the year.

It was a turn around of almost 300 runs after Past Highs lost to Brothers by almost 200 runs in round one.

Lankowski led from the front scoring 63 runs from 67 balls and helping the side to make 180 after being 3/4 early.

He was joined by Dale Steele who chipped in late with 37, which included four sixes.

The duo then combined to take eight wickets, four each, to bowl out The Waves for just 70 in reply.

“The guys never got frustrated in any situation that was thrown at us,” Lankowski said.

“We just worked excellent as a team.

“It’s always good to help contribute to the team but the main focus is getting that win.”

Lankowski said there was not any concerns after week one against Brothers.

Instead, the focus was on making sure the side could turn it around once it had the players in the team.

“The boys have a positive look on what we have and the culture that’s building,” Lankowski said.

“It’s always important to win earlier on to really give this competition a good run and that is what we are here to do.”

The win moved Past Highs into third on the ladder with The Waves remaining in second.

The Waves captain Luke Owen conceded the opposition was too good on the day.

“Full credit to Past Highs, they bowled and fielded well and did it to the conditions,” Owen said.

“We didn’t apply ourselves properly to the run chase and it cost us in the end.”

Owen added that Lankowski batted well but the team allowed him and Past Highs to build a competitive total after taking early wickets.

“We had them 6/85 and then also had Arden dropped on 20,” he said.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green going our way and that happens sometimes.

“Mitch Waters and Caleb Szegfu did bowl really well for us.”

Owen also put the onus on his batsmen to score the runs in the next few games.

He felt it was a run chase the side should have got.

“We spoke about it after the game and it had to be a team effort to win,” Owen said.

“All took responsibility for what happened.

“But we need to bat better to make sure we can win games.”

The Waves take on Maryborough this Saturday at Newtown Oval with Past Highs to face Norths at Salter Oval at 11am after Norths didn’t play because of a washout.