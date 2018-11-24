Menu
'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON man was mad at his former girlfriend over a $150 gift voucher when he drove his car towards her, lost control and crashed into a house.

Benjamin Alexander Harald, 23, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous driving and one of fleeing a crash scene.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it was very fortunate the defendant or anyone else was not seriously injured.

"You used your car as a weapon to scare them, went over the gutter and into a car that went into a house," Mr Clarke said.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Harald's vehicle was extensively damaged and was now at the wreckers.

"He's lost his own vehicle in this, which is ridiculous given it was over a $150 gift card," he said.

Mr Cagney said Harald had discovered his former de facto partner of two years had stolen the gift card, which had been given to him by his employer.

He said he had spoken to her and demanded she pay back the money.

Mr Cagney said Harald had left her "but foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction".

"He didn't intend to hurt her," he said.

Harald did a u-turn after the first swerve and went back to swerve at the victim again.

"He lost control of the vehicle when he passed them on the footpath," Mr Cagney said.

Mr Clarke said he must have been driving with some purpose.

The court heard Harald fled the scene but police located him a short distance away with his damaged car and he co-operated fully with police.

Harald's parents were in court to support him.

Mr Clarke ordered Harald to an 18-month prison term, a $750 fine and disqualified from driving for nine months.

