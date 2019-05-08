'Ridiculous' delays for NDIS clients in Bundaberg

NDIS clients living in Bundaberg are experiencing "ridiculous” delays getting the household improvements and technology they need to manage their disabilities.

Queensland Labor Senator Claire Moore was in Bundaberg today, emphasising the need to hasten improvements to help clients of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

On Wednesday the senator and Hinkler Labor candidate Richard Pascoe met with Bundaberg representatives and families involved with the disability scheme, where one of the issues heard in private discussions was a two-year approval process for at least one client needing modifications.

"People have to have modifications in their house or their unit because they are now having to have special help with their bathing, or wheelchair access, or stronger beams because they need a hoist,” Senator Moore said.

"Very practical things,” she said.

"The delay in getting approvals to get that work done are ridiculous.

"They can take up to two years to make the changes they need now so that's a clear way we have to make it better in Bundaberg.”

The "round-table discussion” that Senator Moore and Mr Pascoe had with families was held this week, following Labor's NDIS policies that were released last Friday.

Mr Pascoe said the policies were created after consulting with families, carers, workers and providers from across Australia.

"I have been talking to people the last six months raising how good the NDIS is in some ways and the concerns in delays in terms of the roll-out of the actual support they need,” he said.

"We are making sure we're getting the right help in a timely fashion to those that need it.”