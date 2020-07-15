Rideshare business sets Bundy as new destination

COMING SOON: DiDi Australia's Head of Public Relations, Dan Jordan, with the DiDi app.

BUNDABERG has been chosen as one of 20 cities DiDi Australia will launch its rideshare business in their latest expansion plans.

DiDi Australia is currently operating in eight cities across the nation, from Brisbane to Geelong, Perth and Newcastle, and Bundaberg’s launch is set for August 10.

General manager Lyn Ma said this was a significant milestone for the company and their entry into 20 new Australian cities ensured they were well positioned as the “clear challenger to the market leader”.

“Launching in Bundaberg will now both bring affordable rideshare to more Queenslanders and provide greater earning opportunities for local rideshare drivers,” Lyn Ma said.

“DiDi has been resolute in its commitment to supporting local rideshare drivers, riders and the wide community since our launch in 2018, but particularly in recent times during this current health crisis including our service fee reduction, driver relief fund and introduction of DiDi Hero for our healthcare heroes.

“We will continue this approach in both out new and existing cities into the future.”

DiDi Australia currently has about 75,000 active drivers and more than 1.5 million active riders on its platform.

According to the company’s announcement, new DiDi riders and drivers in Bundaberg will receive a range of offers around the launch period.

For more details head to their website.

