News

Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

Andrew Korner
30th Sep 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
UPDATE 8AM:  A MOTORCYCLE rider has been taken to hospital with significant leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Police said the single motorbike crash was reported at the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley Rd and Rosewood Rd at Amberley just before 7am.

The rider, a man aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene for what Queensland Ambulance Service described as serious leg injuries.

He was later taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Police conducted traffic control at the scene while the man was being treated.

The road is now reopened to traffic.

EARLIER: A MAN in his early 20s has sustained serious leg injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

Police are conducting traffic control near the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley Rd and Rosewood Rd at Amberley as paramedics assess the rider's injuries.

The crash was reported just before 7am, with police saying the crash was reported to them as a single motorbike accident, despite initial reports that a car may have been involved.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area.

amberley ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

