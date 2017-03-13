Rider who popped wheelie wanted by police

RIDER WANTED: Police are asking the public for information to help identify a dirt bike rider who was caught on camera doing a wheelie along Takalvan St.

POLICE are asking the public for information to help identify a dirt bike rider who was caught on camera doing a wheelie along Takalvan St.

The rider, who was clearly not wearing a helmet, was captured by police car dash cam about 6pm Saturday after the rider turned left from Faircloth Cres on to Takalvan St.

Bundaberg police hold fears the blatant dangerous behaviour could result in a serious injury or death.

A police spokesman said the rider deliberately popped the wheelie after seeing the police car.

Anyone with information that could help can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.