The Queensland Ambulance Service took a patient to hospital after an e-scooter crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A person has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after the e-scooter they were riding crashed into a parked car in Bundaberg.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the incident happened at the intersection of Maryborough and Woongarra Streets at 6.32pm Sunday.

The person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.