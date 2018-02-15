Rider in crash recorded .151 BAC

Rider says he only drank one glass of wine.

A MOTORCYCLIST involved in a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg was told he was lucky he did not cause serious injury to anyone after he was found with a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit.

Jay Lawrence Pashley recorded a blood-alcohol reading of .151 after the crash on December 29 at Water St about 11.15am.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Pashley was taken to Bundaberg Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Tests later showed Pashley's BAC.

Snr Const Klassen said 12 days later Pashley informed police he had drunk one glass of wine before riding that morning.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin asked Pashley why he had such a high blood-alcohol reading

Pashley said he had taken Panadol Forte with the wine before Ms Merrin interjected.

"You obviously had more than one glass of wine or it was one very, very big glass,” she said.

Ms Merrin said Pashley posed a real risk to road users that day.

"Fortunately for you, you only suffered minor injuries,” she said.

"Fortunately for you, no one else was seriously injured.”

Pashley pleaded guilty

to driving under the influence, was fined $1200 and lost his licence for eight months.