VIDEO: Woman injured when horse rider charged through crowd at anti-Adani protest
Crime

Rider accused of knocking down protester appears in court

Janessa Ekert
by
29th Apr 2019 2:20 PM
A CLERMONT truck driver accused of running a protester down while on horseback during a tense stand off in the mining town has been granted bail.

Clinton Morris McDonald was warned to stay away from any Stop Adani protesters as part of his bail conditions.

The 41-year-old is charged with dangerous operation causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, trespass and obstructing police at the Clermont Showgrounds on Saturday.

He became emotional during his brief mention in Mackay Magistrates Court today when Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy told him he needed to stay away from the Showgrounds.

"I don't want to even go into town," Mr McDonald said wiping tears from his eyes while standing in the dock.

He told the court he drove road trains carting coal.

Police allege Mr McDonald entered the entertainment ring at the Showgrounds on a horse about 3.30pm and as a result a 61-year-old woman from New South Wales, who was heading towards a gate, was struck by the animal.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital where she remains.

Senior Prosecutor Sheena Gravino told the court the dangerous driving charge "must proceed on indictment" meaning it will be dealt with in the District Court.

Duty Lawyer Rosie Varley asked for an adjournment and said the case would need to be returned to Clermont for the next mention.

Mr McDonald was granted bail with conditions that he not directly or indirectly contact any Stop Adani protesters or the complainant Robin Bekker.

The case will be mentioned on August 22 at Clermont Magistrates Court with the brief of evidence due by August 15.

adani anti adani clermont clinton morris mcdonald editors picks protest
Mackay Daily Mercury

