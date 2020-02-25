Ride to combat suicide

Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a 'Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show' to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Pictured (L to R) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life), MAC

Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week will feature a 'Bereavement Cruise 'n' Bike & Car Show' to be held on Sunday, September 15. The cruise will feature classic cars and bikes that will parade around the city streets. Pictured (L to R) Keith Parsloe (Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club), MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment) president Alex Wilson, Mark Brookes (Ride 4 Life), MAC

RUMBLING motorbike engines in the street will no doubt start conservations, which is exactly what one rider hopes to achieve.

Ride4Lives Australia is holding their annual event this weekend, in a bid to offer support and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“There are so many big organisations that do wonderful work for suicide and mental illness, but we don’t tend to see that hard work on a grassroots level,” director Mark Brookes said.

“The idea of this event is to create a space where people feel safe and we want to reduce the stigma by encouraging people to talk.”

Mark Brookes wants to create a safe space and start conversations about suicide and prevention.

Ride4Lives is a volunteer based organisation, with a committee of members who have each been exposed to losing a family member, friend or colleague to suicide.

Working in the construction industry for most of his life, Mr Brookes said it is an issue that men aged 18 to 45, face often because they don’t feel comfortable speaking up and they are then unable to cope with the intensity of the emotions they are feeling.

Sometimes, these devastating circumstances lead to the individual taking their own lives.

Trained professionals will be at the event, giving attendees the option to speak to someone about their personal experience with mental illnesses and suicide.

“We are getting people together to show unity and by connecting others with support services, hope to create conversations between families and individuals who have been affected by suicide or want to gain an understanding of preventive measures,” Mr Brookes said.

Drivers will meet at the Gladstone Port Corporation’s main stage on Bryan Jordan Dr and will ride through Biloela, Mount Morgan, Bajool, Raglan, before ending the journey at the Calliope historical village.

SAVING LIVES: Mark Brookes is ready to ride.

Riders and the public will camp at the destination for $5 per site and enjoy live music, food, jumping castles and face painting.

Ride4Lives has been holding the event once a year, since 2017 and what started as an event for motorbike riders, has quickly evolved.

“It has since branched out into people riding scooters in the skate park and even riding horses,” Mr Brookes said.

“If anyone that doesn’t drive a motorcycle still wants to get involved and follow our route, all they need to do is email us.”

Ride4Lives is on Saturday, February 29, from 7am, at the Gladstone Marina stage.

Registration is $50 and includes a collectors shirt and food.

To register, email ride4lives.ausinc@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3c4Kugp.

If you are struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.