Ride Share operator will get the door and help with bags

A PASSION FOR TRANSPORT: Philip Mabley is the first Queensland Ride Share driver in Bundaberg.

NEED to cruise to the shops and can't get to Bourbong?

Or maybe you're planning on going out with friends and don't want to drive.

Either way, Bundaberg residents now have more choice when it comes to planning how to get from A to B with a Queensland Ride Share service operating in the region.

Philip Mabley has been driving around the streets of Bundaberg for 13 years and said he thought it was time to start his own business.

Mr Mabley said he had more than a decade in the transit industry and saw the potential for Ride Share in Bundaberg.

"I love it,” he said.

"I've got a real passion for transport, so it's not just a taxi to your destination, I'll get the door and your bags for you.

"It's a little bit different to how a cab works; they have a running fare, whereas you get a quote for the trip before you start.”

Mr Mabley said he was the only Ride Share driver operating in Bundaberg, but was hoping to quickly grow the business.

Four passengers can be transported in a single trip.

"There's a few customers out there, but we've only been going for a week.

"I can do trips to Bargara, Moore Park, Hervey Bay, even Brisbane if that's where you want to go.

"I'll be on call seven days a week from 7am-9pm, I'm thinking about extending the hours to 10 or 11pm, but I like my sleep too.”

Despite having set operating hours, Mr Mabley said transport outside those hours could be arranged in the booking process.

Trip prices start from $15 in a sedan.

Those venturing outside of Bundaberg to Bargara, Innes Park and Coral Cove will be looking at a $25 trip.

Then $30 for areas including Burnett Heads, Elliott Heads and Moore Park, and Bundaberg to Avondale, Bucca and South Kolan is $40.

For additional prices or to book a trip phone 0407759258. For more go to Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ queenslandrideshare. Mr Mabley accepts cash, debit and credit cards.