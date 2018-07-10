Stuart roasts Leilua over ugly act

CANBERRA coach Ricky Stuart used his team meeting on Monday to single out star centre Joey Leilua over what he deemed to be poor sportsmanship at the weekend.

After scoring the match-winner at Belmore, the pumped up Samoan international stood over Bulldogs rival Brett Morris and gave him a gobful.

"Guys what he did at the end of that game when he scored the match-winning try was one of the ugliest acts I've seen on a football field his sledging of the Morris boys," veteran league reporter Phil Rothfield said on NRL360.

"And I tell you who agrees with me, Ricky Stuart. I spoke to him this afternoon and said, 'What are you going to do about this guy?' Well you know they had a team meeting this afternoon, all the players were there about to start the video session.

Joey Leilua unleashes on Brett Morris after scoring a try.

"You know what, he opened the meeting with Joey Leilua's behaviour at the end of the game. He said it's not acceptable at this club, he doesn't want to see him do it again this year."

Dragons prop, a former teammate of Morris, applauded Stuart for not letting Leilua's behaviour slide.

"Good on Ricky Stuart for coming on and putting it out there that it's not acceptable under his watch."

Leilua found support from former Bulldogs hooker Michael Ennis, who said players can be swept up in the heat of the moment.

"I look back on certain moments in my career too that I'd like my time over again," he said.

"But it's not until you mature and you get older and you actually step away from the game and you look back at some of those … BJ will look back at that with utter disappointment whether it's today or in four or five years time.

"He's better than that, the reason BJ's not playing (Origin) on Wednesday night is because of those areas in his game. It's as simple as that, he's a terrific player."