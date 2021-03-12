Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

by Ben Graham
12th Mar 2021 7:05 AM

 

Ricky Gervais uploaded a picture of himself getting the COVID vaccine and when the anti-vax crowd piped up, he was more than ready.

He has gone through the hundreds of replies to the post and hit back with some extremely sarcastic answers.

"Is it one of those controversial oxford vaccines which killed a very healthy person last week?" one person asked.

Gervais responded; "No I made it myself out of an old computer and some autism."

"But what if it gives you Autism?!?" one person asked.

Gervais responded with a Rain Man reference, saying; "I'll be off to the casino."

"Funny way to react to taking part in an experimental drug trial." one person said.

Gervais responded; "I try to react in a funny way to everything. It pays the bills."

Originally published as Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ricky gervais vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        Premium Content WHEELS IN MOTION: Food van with special purpose launches

        News It was a bit of a false start for the local venture as a result of COVID-19, but...

        NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Premium Content NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

        Crime Hooning is all too common, but for those who get busted and fined, the price is...

        'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Premium Content 'RELEASE THE HOUND': Police find drugs during wild arrest

        Crime JUDGE: “All those years of hard work down the drain, or up your arm or smoked...