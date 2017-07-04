Rick's Place is now Rick's place

SOLD: Rick Johnstone has bought the restaurant he was renting, Rick's at Bargara.

IT HAS been Rick's by name for months now but the popular Bargara Esplanade restaurant is now Rick's by nature, too.

Rick Johnstone and his wife Trish, who have run the cafe since 2015 when it was known as The Rocks, purchased the business on the corner of Bauer St on March 21 and are now working to put their own touch on it.

"Since we purchased the restaurant three months ago it's been getting busier and busier,” Mr Johnstone said.

"We've had great support from the community.”

Painting is underway on the side of the building, in the kitchen and inside the front counter area to fit the restaurant branding's black and white theme.

It's a slow process alongside usual business, Mr Johnstone said.

"Because we're open day and night we don't get many chances (to paint).”

He also plans to create an "entertainer's wall” outside as a shrine to his passion for live music.

"We'll put photos of bands and people who perform (and visit),” he said.

Music and TV personality Ian "Dicko” Dickson, who stopped in for breakfast last week, will no doubt be up there, along with Mr Johnstone's son Chase and his band The Crush.

"I love live music and she comes from a musical background,” Mr Johnstone explained.

"There is so much talent around here, and there are not many places where young people can perform.

"Bargara is beautiful and to have live music down here near the beach...

"With a glass of wine or a beer, plus the views, it's perfect.”