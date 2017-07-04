25°
News

Rick's Place is now Rick's place

Eliza Goetze
| 4th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
SOLD: Rick Johnstone has bought the restaurant he was renting, Rick's at Bargara.
SOLD: Rick Johnstone has bought the restaurant he was renting, Rick's at Bargara. Mike Knott BUN030317RICKS4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been Rick's by name for months now but the popular Bargara Esplanade restaurant is now Rick's by nature, too.

Rick Johnstone and his wife Trish, who have run the cafe since 2015 when it was known as The Rocks, purchased the business on the corner of Bauer St on March 21 and are now working to put their own touch on it.

"Since we purchased the restaurant three months ago it's been getting busier and busier,” Mr Johnstone said.

"We've had great support from the community.”

Painting is underway on the side of the building, in the kitchen and inside the front counter area to fit the restaurant branding's black and white theme.

It's a slow process alongside usual business, Mr Johnstone said.

"Because we're open day and night we don't get many chances (to paint).”

He also plans to create an "entertainer's wall” outside as a shrine to his passion for live music.

"We'll put photos of bands and people who perform (and visit),” he said.

Music and TV personality Ian "Dicko” Dickson, who stopped in for breakfast last week, will no doubt be up there, along with Mr Johnstone's son Chase and his band The Crush.

"I love live music and she comes from a musical background,” Mr Johnstone explained.

"There is so much talent around here, and there are not many places where young people can perform.

"Bargara is beautiful and to have live music down here near the beach...

"With a glass of wine or a beer, plus the views, it's perfect.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara business cafe coffee restaurant rick's place

OPINION: C-word not welcome around here

OPINION: C-word not welcome around here

WHAT Gemma Henricksen and her family are going through is unfathomable and our collective hearts break for them.

Lies and cover ups after dad's death

JAIL: Gavin Baldwin and Amanda Bornen outside Bundaberg Courthouse.

Death not caused by brawl

LETTERS: Thanks, Tony, no need for Bill

KILL BILL: Forget Bill Shorten, Tony Abbott is the Opposition leader, says one reader.

Readers have their say

Thumbs up to BRAG for caterpillar exhibition

Readers give their thumbs up, thumbs down

Local Partners

Bundy mum speaks after $20K raised for daughter with cancer

FAMILY and friends have raised almost $20,000 in two days for a Bundy surf girl with cancer.

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

Repairs have started after a Landcruiser took out half the pub

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

AT THE MOVIES: Julie, Ryan, Jessica and Sarah Bugeja watch Cars 3 at Reading Cinemas.

Kids bored on holidays? here is a fix.

Holiday boredom busters

Chef and TV host Miguel Maestre will be in Bundy today to share his love for cooking.

Activities for kids

Migrating whales headed our way

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

Get ready for whales!

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

Photo captures Ali carrying Bundy girl around zoo

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY: Bundaberg woman Amy Wilson met legendary boxer Muhammad Ali when she was young girl.

Bundy readers share their celebrity run-ins

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large flood free allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!